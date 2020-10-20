Malaysia reports 862 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia reported 862 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday (Oct 20), taking the cumulative total in the country to 22,225.

It is the fourth day in a row that the daily count has gone above 800.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were 7,681 active cases with infectivity potential.

Three new deaths were also reported, all in Sabah, bringing the death toll in Malaysia to 193, Dr Noor Hisham said.

There were also 634 recoveries recorded on Tuesday. A total of 14,351 people have recovered, or 64.6 per cent of the total number of COVID-19 cases in Malaysia.

“The number of cases recovered in Sabah is 433, Kedah (109 cases), Selangor (77 cases), Federal Territory of Labuan (10 cases), Negeri Sembilan (two cases), Johor (one case), Pahang (one case) and Terengganu (one case)," said Dr Noor Hisham.

Two of the 862 new cases were imported - one was a Malaysian who returned from Egypt and the other a non-citizen from Indonesia.

The remaining 860 cases were local transmissions. Four of the cases had returned from Sabah, bringing the total number of cases with a travel history to the state since Sep 20 to 452.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, Sabah continues to record the highest number of cases, with 673 in total, due to more laboratory tests being conducted in the state.

Selangor reported 132 new cases, followed by 17 in Kedah, nine in Perak, eight in Penang, six in Labuan, six in Negeri Sembilan, six in Kuala Lumpur, and one case each in Putrajaya, Johor and Kelantan.

Of the new cases reported on Tuesday, 235 were from the Kepayan Prison and Tembok clusters, said Dr Noor Hisham. All of the cases were isolated and did not affect the community at large.

So far, 95 cases are being treated in the intensive care unit, with 29 in need of respiratory assistance.

