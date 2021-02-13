Malaysia reports 3,499 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 3,499 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday (Feb 13), bringing the total number of cases in the country to 261,805.

Five new deaths were recorded as well, compared to 17 the previous day. The death toll in Malaysia stands at 958.

“All except one of today’s reported cases were local transmissions, involving 1,871 Malaysians and 1,627 foreigners. The imported case involves a Malaysian,” said health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah.



The health ministry also recorded 3,515 recovered cases on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 209,289 cases, he said.

A total of 263 patients are being treated in the intensive care unit, with 118 of them intubated.



Dr Noor Hisham said the latest fatalities, aged between 20 and 68, involved two patients in Selangor and one each in Sabah, Johor and Terengganu.

Selangor continued to record the highest number of new cases with 1,345 infections, followed by Johor with 802 cases and Kuala Lumpur with 511.

"A total of 70 cases were linked to prison clusters, namely Tembok Bendera with 46, Tembok Sungai Udang (with) 18 and Penjara Seberang Perai (with) six," he said.

Ten new clusters were also identified, of which nine were linked to workplaces, while the remaining at Jalan Tun Razak in Kuala Lumpur, was a high risk group cluster, Dr Noor Hisham said.

There are now 483 active COVID-19 clusters in Malaysia, of which 85 recorded an increase in cases on Saturday.



