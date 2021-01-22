Malaysia reports 3,631 new COVID-19 cases with 18 new deaths, highest daily fatalities

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian health authorities reported 3,631 new coronavirus cases on Friday (Jan 22) with 18 new fatalities, the highest daily death toll so far.

Friday's figures take the total number of infections to 176,180. A total of 660 people in Malaysia have died of COVID-19.

On Thursday, Malaysia extended restrictions on movement in the capital Kuala Lumpur and five states until Feb 4 to combat a surge in coronavirus infections, effectively putting most of the country under lockdown.

Following the extension, the period of the Movement Control Order (MCO) enforced on all states was standardised.

On Tuesday, authorities announced that six states in Malaysia would be placed under the MCO from Friday.

The six states are Kedah, Perak, Pahang, Terengganu, Perlis and Negeri Sembilan. The measure would be in effect until Feb 4.

