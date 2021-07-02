Parliament to reconvene before Aug 1, says Malaysian law minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Takiyuddin Hassan said on Friday (Jul 2) that parliament will be reconvened before Aug 1.



In a statement, he said: "The federal government has always upheld the views of the king, in all matters related to the administration of the country, including parliament's sitting."

"In line with this, the prime minister, as leader of the House, has decided to call for the Malaysian parliament to convene as soon as possible before Aug 1. The matter will be finalised during the Cabinet ministers' meeting on Jul 7," added the de facto law minister.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Takiyuddin Hassan. (File photo: Bernama)

Earlier in the day, the opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition called on all parliamentarians from both sides of the political divide to converge on the parliament building on Jul 19, if Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin does not make any announcement regarding a parliament sitting by Jul 5.

In a statement signed by PH’s component party presidents Anwar Ibrahim, Mohamad Sabu and Lim Guan Eng, the coalition said that it was regrettable that until Jul 2, neither Mr Muhyiddin nor Mr Takiyuddin had indicated any concrete steps to convene parliament as soon as possible.

Referring to a statement by the national palace on Jun 29, where King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah reiterated his view that parliament should reconvene as soon as possible, the PH leaders said that the king's third call for parliament to resume was a "historic" moment.

The PH presidential council said it has also examined the joint statement by Senate President Rais Yatim and House of Representatives Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun on Jun 30. The statement suggested that Mr Muhyiddin should call for a special parliamentary session before Aug 1.



Malaysian King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah meeting with the heads and deputies of both parliament houses on Jun 29, 2021. (Photo: Facebook/Istana Negara)

“The presidential council is of the view that the prime minister and de facto law minister have committed treason against not only the king, but to the Malay rulers who also held the same view that parliament needs to sit quickly.”

“If the prime minister and his ministers are still stubbornly treasonous towards His Majesty and the Malay rulers, then they must take the responsibility for setting off a constitutional crisis,” PH stated.

Last month, the king held a series of meetings with the leaders of the political parties, followed by a special meeting of Malay rulers.

The national palace issued a statement expressing the king's view that it was not necessary to extend Malaysia's current state of emergency, instituted since January this year, beyond Aug 1, and that parliament should reconvene as soon as possible.



This was later followed by a joint statement by all the Malay rulers which also called for the federal parliament and state legislatures to convene at the earliest possible instance.

