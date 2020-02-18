Two Malaysian COVID-19 patients discharged, all evacuees from Wuhan complete quarantine

PUTRAJAYA: Two Malaysians evacuated from Wuhan who were tested positive for COVID-19 have been discharged on Tuesday (Feb 18), just as all fellow returnees completed the quarantine process and were allowed to return home.

This brings the total number of recovered cases to 11, half of the 22 confirmed cases in Malaysia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said in a press conference that all 107 Malaysians and their non-Malaysian family members who were evacuated from Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus outbreak epicentre on Feb 4, have tested negative in repeated tests.

“Those who are allowed home today included the two confirmed COVID-19 cases treated at Tuanku Ja'afar Hospital in Seremban,” he said.

The 107 people were evacuated from Wuhan on a special AirAsia flight, which carried 500,000 pairs of rubber gloves as a contribution to the Chinese government.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All passengers underwent health screening at the Air Disaster Unit at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, before they were ferried to the Higher Education Leadership Academy at Bandar Enstek, Nilai, Negeri Sembilan, where they were quarantined for 14 days.

A 45-year-old father and his nine-year-old son were asymptomatic upon arrival in Malaysia but later tested positive for the coronavirus.

While all returnees were allowed to return home, Dr Dzulkefly said one of them is currently seeking treatment at a hospital for another health issue.

All 107 Malaysians and their non-Malaysian family members, who were evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan on Feb 4, completed the quarantine process on Feb 18. (Photo: Malaysia's Ministry of Health)

With no new cases reported on Tuesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 22.



Separately, Dr Dzulkefly said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of World Health Organization (WHO), has suggested to Malaysia in a teleconference on Tuesday to test severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) patients for COVID-19.

“The Ministry of Health informed WHO that Malaysia has already extended respiratory tract infections surveillance to include the COVID-19 testing,” he said.

On the two Malaysians aboard the Diamond Princess cruise liner who were tested positive for COVID-19, the minister said they would be treated in Japan in line with the protocols.

A total of four Malaysians were on the ship, he added.

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said earlier that the other two Malaysians were waiting for their test results.

With more than 450 infected cases, the Diamond Princess has the largest cluster of COVID-19 cases outside China.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the Wuhan virus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram