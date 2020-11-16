Malaysia's Top Glove workers put under tighter COVID-19 restrictions

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government tightened COVID-19 movement curbs in an area in Klang where Top Glove worker dormitories are located, to enable targeted coronavirus screenings on workers and residents as infections rise, the security ministry said on Monday (Nov 16).

The curbs, in effect from Tuesday until the end of the month, will affect 13,190 workers and close to 1,200 residents in Klang, about 40km west of Kuala Lumpur, Senior Minister of Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said at a media conference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The enhanced movement control order will allow the health ministry to continue targeted screenings on workers and residents in the area," he said.



There had been 215 cases of the virus recorded in the area by Sunday.

Top Glove, the world's largest medical glove manufacturer, is also required to screen all workers at its local factory and all dormitories for workers at that factory, the minister said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Top Glove said in a bourse filing it will seek clarification with the relevant authorities about the implementation of the curbs.

"Meanwhile, we will continue to adhere to COVID-19 preventive Standard Operating Procedures on a stringent basis. Disinfection exercises at our premises and accommodation are also conducted regularly, with all the necessary precautionary measures strictly in place," it said.

Top Glove did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether production would be affected.

Advertisement

It first confirmed 17 employees tested positive for the virus almost two weeks ago out of a total 21,000 staff members.

Malaysia reported 1,103 new coronavirus cases and four deaths on Monday.



Officials said the country is in the final stage of discussions with COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers and hopes to obtain and put into use a vaccine by the first quarter of next year.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram