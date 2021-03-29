Malaysia to start Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccinations on Apr 19

PUTRAJAYA: The second phase of Malaysia's national vaccination exercise - which will prioritise the elderly, those with morbidity problems and people with disabilities - will start on Apr 19.

Recipients will be notified of their appointments from Apr 5, two weeks before the vaccination date, said Coordinating Minister of the COVID-19 National Immunisation Programme Khairy Jamaluddin on Monday (Mar 29).

About 2 million people eligible for the second phase had registered for the vaccination through the MySejahtera app as of Sunday, out of a targeted 9 million, the minister added.



“While waiting for the registration from the second phase groups and when the supply of vaccines is sufficient, those who have registered under the third phase will be given priority to receive the vaccine," Khairy said at a press conference.

“If the registration for the second phase is slow, we will not wait. The vaccination process for the third phase will be simplified."

The third phase involves adults aged 18 and above and is scheduled to take place in May.

