Daughter of Malaysia's former DPM Zahid fined RM800 for flouting movement control order

PUTRAJAYA: The daughter of former Malaysian deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and her husband were fined RM800 (US$186) each on Tuesday (May 5) for flouting the movement control order (MCO).

Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid and Saiful Nizam Mohd Yusoff pleaded guilty at a magistrate's court to violating Regulation 3(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020, Malaysian media reported.



The offence carries a maximum fine of RM1,000 or a jail term not more than six months, or both.

Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid (right), daughter of Malaysia's former deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamid, posted this photo of her and her husband Saiful Nizam Mohd Yusoff calling on Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri when Malaysia is under a movement control order to curb the spread of COVID-19. (Photo: Instagram/nurul.zahid)

The couple had earlier broken the MCO rule which required people to stay at home in order to break the COVID-19 infection chain.

They paid a visit to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri and Deputy Environment and Water Minister Ahmad Masrizal Muhammad during the MCO.

Photos of the visits were posted on Nurulhidayah's Instagram account, drawing criticism from the public.



An investigation paper was opened against them under Section 269 of the Penal Code by Bukit Aman’s Classified Criminal Investigation Unit (D5). Police took their statements on April 24.

Bukit Aman CID director Huzir Mohamed earlier said the investigation paper was referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers and police have received orders to charge them under Regulation 3(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.

He stressed that no individuals could escape action if found intentionally breaking the country’s laws.



Ahmad Zahid, the Member of Parliament for Bagan Datuk, served as Malaysia's deputy prime minister from 2015 until 2018.

He is the current president of United Malays National Organisation, which is part of the ruling coalition.

