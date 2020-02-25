20 of Malaysia’s COVID-19 cases have fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals

PUTRAJAYA: Twenty of Malaysia's 22 COVID-19 cases have made a full recovery and been discharged, said health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah on Tuesday (Feb 25).

The two remaining patients undergoing treatment include case 16, a 67-year-old woman, and case 22, an 83-year-old female US citizen. Both patients are in a stable condition, Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The number of positive cases in the country remains unchanged at 22, he added.

From the time measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 were introduced until Feb 23, more than 7.6 million individuals have undergone health screenings at international entry points across the country, the director-general said.



Of this number, 27 individuals had been referred to hospitals, with two of them testing positive for the coronavirus. They are a 27-year-old male Chinese national and the 83-year-old US citizen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These two cases were found to have a fever and were detected by thermal scanners placed at international entry points, Dr Noor Hisham said.

The Chinese national who had undergone a health screening at the entry point in Bukit Kayu Hitam in Kedah on Feb 14 has made a full recovery and was discharged on Feb 19.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram