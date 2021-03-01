Malaysia PM Muhyiddin reiterates that he will advise king to dissolve parliament once pandemic is over

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin reiterated on Monday (Mar 1) that he will dissolve parliament once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

In a speech taking stock of his one year in office, he said: “The main focus of this government at this moment is to steer this country clear of the double whammy of health and economic crises. Once the pandemic is over, which I hope will be very soon, I will advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to dissolve the Parliament.”

“Until such time, my colleagues in the Cabinet and I will continue to carry out our duties and responsibilities to the best of our ability.”

He added that when the election is held, it will be left to the people to decide whether the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government should be re-elected.

“You are free to choose and that is what democracy is all about,” he said.

Monday marked a year since Mr Muhyiddin took over the top post following the fall of the Pakatan Harapan government.

In the power tussle in Putrajaya last year, he emerged as the candidate who likely commanded the majority support of MPs to be the prime minister.

His immediate task was to combat the spread of the COVID-19 infections, which were first detected in January 2020.

His PN government placed Malaysia under a lockdown known as movement control order (MCO) on Mar 18, and now close to a year later, Malaysia has recorded 300,752 COVID-19 cases and 1,130 deaths (as of Feb 28).

During his one-year administration , the prime minister has narrowly survived a series of leadership tests, the most recent being the passage of the 2021 national budget in November last year.



Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has maintained that he was the one who commanded a "strong, formidable, convincing majority" of MPs to form a new government, while two MPs from United Malays National Organisation - part of the PN administration - publicly withdrew their support for Mr Muhyiddin in early January this year.

The same month, a state of emergency was declared across the country as the public healthcare system was said to be at its breaking point. This led to the parliament being suspended, while the executive and judiciary branches continued to function.



In response to criticisms over the legitimacy of his administration, Mr Muhyiddin had previously stated that he would advise the king to dissolve the parliament to pave way for a general election when the pandemic is under control.

Last Wednesday, the king said that parliament can convene during a state of emergency, a move that could open the door for the opposition to bring forward a new confidence vote against Mr Muhyiddin.

At the moment, several key states in Malaysia are under a lockdown dubbed MCO 2.0, albeit one with looser restrictions in an attempt to balance lives and livelihoods.

Malaysia's national COVID-19 vaccination programme, which aims to cover 80 per cent of its 32 million population, began last Wednesday with Mr Muhyiddin and Health Ministry director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah being inoculated with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.



