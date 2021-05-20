Record high of daily COVID-19 cases reported in Malaysia for second consecutive day

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has reported a record high of 6,806 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday (May 20), as the country continues to battle a third wave of infections.



This is the second consecutive day Malaysia has logged record numbers of daily cases since the pandemic began. On Wednesday, the country saw 6,075 new COVID-19 cases, the highest since Jan 30.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Of the 6,806 new cases reported on Thursday, 2,277 cases were from Selangor and 615 cases from Johor. Kuala Lumpur saw 655 new cases, the health ministry said.

As of Thursday, Malaysia has recorded a total of 492,302 COVID-19 cases.

Health authorities in recent days have implored members of the public to stay at home and minimise non-essential activities.



Advertisement

Advertisement

On Wednesday night, the Health Ministry posted a tweet, urging residents to conduct their own "self lockdown". Measures include not inviting guests to their homes and only heading out to buy groceries once a week.

Earlier this month, the government banned social activities and travel between districts and states as part of a nationwide Movement Control Order (MCO) imposed before the Hari Raya holidays.



However, all economic sectors are allowed to operate during the nationwide MCO 3.0, which is in effect until Jun 7.



On Thursday afternoon, local media reported that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will be chairing a meeting on Friday to decide on the next course of action.

Advertisement

This includes the possibility of implementing a "full lockdown", like the first MCO implemented in March 2020, local media said, quoting Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Takiyuddin Hassan.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram