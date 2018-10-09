2 dead, several ill in Malaysia after eating laksa from stall in Kedah

ALOR SETAR, Kedah: Two people in Malaysia have died after eating laksa from a stall in Kupang, a town in the state of Kedah, the health ministry confirmed on Tuesday (Oct 9).

In total, 19 cases of food poisoning - nine in Perak and 10 in Kedah - linked to the laksa stall have been reported, according to Kedah Health Director Norhizan Ismail.

The ministry had been notified by Gerik Hospital on Saturday of two cases of food poisoning, one of which was fatal, said Dr Norhizan.



Investigations found that the family members of the person who died also had food poisoning, suffering from fever, diarrhoea and vomiting.

They had eaten laksa bought on Thursday by the father of the victim. He bought at 5.30pm and the family ate the food at 9.30pm later that day, said Dr Norhizan.



Meanwhile, two more food poisoning cases were admitted to Gerik Hospital on Sunday. One of the patients was referred to another hospital but died later that day.

Both had eaten laksa from the same Kuping stall on Thursday.



INVESTIGATIONS ONGOING, STALL TEMPORARILY CLOSED

The health ministry has advised people with symptoms of food poisoning to seek immediate medical treatment at the nearest health facility.



“Investigations are ongoing by the district health office of the Kedah health department and the Perak health department to identify the food poisoning cases resulting from consumption of the same food,” added Dr Norhizan.

Meanwhile, the Kedah health department conducted checks and ordered the temporary closure of the laksa stall.

Several clinical and food samples were taken for laboratory tests, said Dr Norhizan.

“The public does not have to worry because the incident is under control," he added. "The people are advised to always observe food hygiene by selecting clean food outlets and to see, smell and taste any food before eating."

