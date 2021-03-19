Malaysia denounces North Korean decision to sever diplomatic ties

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's foreign ministry on Friday (Mar 19) denounced a decision by North Korea to sever diplomatic ties, describing the move as "unfriendly and unconstructive".

In a statement, the ministry said Malaysia would close its embassy in Pyongyang in response and order all diplomatic staff at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur to leave the country within 48 hours.

North Korea earlier announced it would sever diplomatic relations with Malaysia after a court there ruled that a North Korean man could be extradited to the United States to face money laundering charges, state media KCNA reported on Friday.

North Korea's foreign affairs ministry also warned Washington would "pay a price", in a statement carried by KCNA.

The North Korean statement did not name its citizen, but in early March, Malaysia's top court ruled that a North Korean man, Mun Chol Myong, could be extradited.

Mun had been arrested in 2019 after the United States accused him of laundering funds through front companies and issuing fraudulent documents to support illicit shipments to North Korea. He fought the extradition request, arguing that it was politically motivated.

