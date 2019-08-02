Departure tax of up to RM150 for flights out of Malaysia to kick in on Sep 1

KUALA LUMPUR: A departure levy ranging from RM8 (US$1.92) to RM150 will apply to all travellers flying out of Malaysia from Sep 1.

The amount varies depending on the destination and flight class, said Malaysian news reports on Friday (Aug 2), citing a ministerial order gazetted by the federal government on Jul 31.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For those flying economy from Malaysia to other Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states, they will have to pay a levy of RM8. Those travelling on other flight classes to ASEAN will pay RM50.

For flights beyond ASEAN, those travelling on economy class will have to fork out RM20. Passengers in other flight classes will be charged RM150.

The departure levy will not be imposed on infants and toddlers below 24 months old.

Passengers transiting via Malaysia – with a transit period not exceeding 12 hours – will also be exempted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The levy was proposed last November during the budget announcement. However, the amount of the proposed levy was not stated at that time.

Anyone who tries to avoid or help others dodge the departure levy could face a fine of up to RM1 million.