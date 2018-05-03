Malaysia DPM Zahid hits out at Mahathir, Muhyiddin over allegations against BN

BAGAN DATUK, Perak: Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on Thursday (May 3) hit out at two opposition party leaders, Mahathir Mohamad and Muhyiddin Yassin, for making what he described as baseless allegations against the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition in the run-up to the general election on May 9.

Mr Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Home Minister, said Dr Mahathir was being irresponsible by continuing to hurl accusations about being sabotaged and prevented from contesting the election.

The former prime minister and now chairman of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) claimed last week that he may have been sabotaged, after the chartered flight he was to have boarded for Langkawi was cancelled just before takeoff.

Mr Ahmad Zahid said Dr Mahathir had used similar tactics when he was prime minister to garner the people’s sympathy.

"We have been fooled by his tactics before, and he is using similar tactics now but with a different approach,” he said to reporters after an Armed Forces social programme in Kampung Sungai Sumun near Hutan Melintang.



The minister was also asked to comment on an allegation by Mr Muhyiddin that the BN would even resort to felling trees to block roads and offer money to voters to cast their ballots for BN candidates.



He said Mr Muhyiddin, who is PPBM president, should concentrate on the election campaign in the Pagoh parliamentary and Gambir state constituencies, and not allege that the BN would do anything to prevent people from going to the polls on May 9.

“It does not make sense. He (Muhyiddin) was in my position (as the deputy prime minister). He should not make such accusations once he is no longer in the government,” he said.



Mr Ahmad Zahid, who is defending the Bagan Datuk parliamentary seat for the sixth term, also hit out at the opposition for alleging that the military camp being built in Hutan Melinting was aimed at securing additional votes for the BN.

He said the camp was being built there because there were no military camps in southern Perak.

“The nearest military camp is in Sungai Buloh, Selangor, while the Royal Malaysian Navy base is in Lumut, thus causing a vacuum in southern Perak,” he explained.

