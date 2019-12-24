Malaysian man suspected of producing drug-laced ice cubes arrested

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested a man suspected of producing drug-cured ice cubes in a house in Kuala Lumpur.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Mazlan Lazim said on Tuesday (Dec 24) that officers detained the local man last Thursday for processing the drug at a terrace house in Jalan Kuchai Lama.



The drug-laced ice cubes is the latest tactic used by drug dealers to deceive authorities, the police chief added.

The 33-year-old who was arrested had rented the house and turned it into a mini drug-processing laboratory, police said. He is believed to have been operating the laboratory for three months.

"As a result of the raid, police seized 14 plastic packages containing ketamine, five plastic containers containing ketamine and 27 ecstasy pills all worth (more than) RM490,000 (US$118,400)," the police chief told reporters.

"The suspect is also believed to be working closely with nightclub operators to supply the ice cubes for sale at night clubs around the Klang Valley and Kuala Lumpur."



Investigations found that the drugs were also marketed to neighbouring countries.

“The suspect's urine test was found to be positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine," the police chief said.