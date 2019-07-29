Tackle drug menace now before Malaysia turns into Colombia, top cop says

KUALA LUMPUR: Drug abuse in Malaysia is so rampant that the country risks turning into Colombia if the problem is not tackled, Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador warned on Monday (Jul 29).

Even policemen have been caught using drugs, he said, with the arrest of about 30 men in blue – many of whom were high on methamphetamine - this year.

“Drug abuse in the country is at a breaking point and if we do not check it now, it will be at the level of what we can find in Colombia; that is how bad it is,” he was quoted as saying by MalayMail.

Malaysian Inspector General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador. (File photo: Bernama)

The top cop said while the police have intensified enforcement actions against drugs, the problem continues to be prevalent.

“We are very serious, we cannot go on with operation after operation, my men are so tired,” he told journalists at a police roadshow.

Mr Abdul Hamid said he was talking to the government for an effective solution, adding that police raids on drug dens and laboratories must be supported by other measures.

“We also hope that the government will be able to give us a ‘sharper edge’ against drug trafficking syndicates,” he said, according to the Star.

“We hope to reduce access of drug smugglers to ferry drugs in and out of the country.”



Last month, Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said the government was considering whether to decriminalise drug addiction in a move he described as a “significant game-changer policy”.

While drug trafficking will continue to remain a crime, the government was looking at removing criminal penalties for possessing and using small quantities of drugs personally.

With drug use and addiction being a complex chronic relapsing medical condition, Dr Dzulkefly said the decriminalisation was aimed at putting science and public health before punishment and incarceration.