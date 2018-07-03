Malaysia's East Coast Rail Link to cost US$20b, up 50% from estimates: Finance minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Completing Malaysia's biggest rail project as previously planned would cost US$20 billion, its finance minister said on Tuesday, nearly 50 per cent higher than estimates under the previous government.

The 688km East Coast Rail Link will connect the South China Sea in the east with the strategic shipping routes in the west and is a major part of Beijing's Belt and Road infrastructure push. Malaysia aims to renegotiate the terms of the deal with its Chinese partners.

Advertisement

"We expect that the ECRL project will only become financially and economically feasible if there is a drastic price reduction of the project by the CCCC (China Communication Construction Company)," Mr Lim Guan Eng said in a statement, referring to the company leading the project's construction.

"Discussions on cost will be held with the contracting parties and others involved in the project."

Since a surprise election win in May, Malaysia's new government has pledged to cut the national debt, stamp out corruption and review major projects agreed by the scandal-plagued previous administration led by Najib Razak.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has also said the government will scrap the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail project agreed upon by the previous administration. Singapore has said it would exercise its rights to compensation if the project was terminated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The finance ministry said the basic cost of the ECRL project was around RM67 billion (US$16.5 billion), but when land acquisition, interest, fees and other operation costs are taken into account costs will rise to RM81 billion ringgit.

The project was initially estimated to cost RM55 billion. Construction began almost a year ago.

The government said it will also consult with the state government of Selangor, taking note of their objections to the last leg of the rail line that connects to Port Klang, a major trading hub on the west coast near the capital Kuala Lumpur.

(Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Michael Perry)