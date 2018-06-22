Malaysia eateries to only hire locals as cooks to cut reliance on foreign labour

PETALING JAYA: All food establishments in Malaysia will soon only be allowed to recruit locals as cooks to reduce reliance on foreign labour, Human Resource Minister M Kula Segaran said on Thursday (Jun 21).

Restaurants will be given up to the end of the year to comply with the new regulation, which will take effect on Jan 1 next year, he told Bernama news agency.

"So we want locals to be employed as cooks. There will be no compromise ... we are giving you notice to do it by Dec 31. If you don’t do it we can’t help it," he said.



Earlier, Mr Kula Segaran held a meeting with the Indian Restaurant Operators Association (Prisma) in Petaling Jaya. He said the ministry will hold more discussions with Prisma, as well as the Indian Muslim Restaurant Operators Association (Presma).

The move will reduce the reliance of local restaurants on foreign labour and ensure the quality of local food, Mr Kula Segaran said.

He said the ministry is following in the footsteps of the Penang state government in banning foreigners as cooks at eateries.



Since 2014, the Penang state government has prohibited foreigners from working as cooks at hawker stalls in an effort to protect national food heritage.

Prisma president P Muthusamy called the minister's decision shocking and said it will have major implications on local restaurants.

“In the past few years, we have been facing problems of manpower. In fact, more than 500 restaurants have closed during the period due to the shortage of workers,” said Mr Muthusamy, who hopes the ministry will hold further discussions with food establishments nationwide before implementing the regulation.



Malaysians also do not want to work at restaurants, Presma president Ayub Khan said.

“We advertised, offering a salary of up to RM2,500 (US$625), but no one came. It is not easy to find local workers for restaurants,” he said.

