Malaysia looks to reduce textbook 'burden' on students: Reports

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's education ministry is studying the possibility of reducing the number of textbooks students have to carry to school, its minister Maszlee Malik said on Saturday (Jun 2).

The New Straits Times (NST) reported that the school bag problem was one of the main issues parents had raised in their feedback to the ministry on improving the country's education system.

“The most number of complaints I received were (too many) textbooks where parents voiced their concern that their children's school bags are getting heavier," Dr Maszlee said, according to The Star Online.



"At the ministry, we are looking at getting these unnecessary burdens off the students,” he added.

"The burden of carrying heavy school bags involving primary schools is one of the many issues raised by various parties so far and we are looking at a solution," the minister was quoted by NST as saying.



"Among the solution being studied, students may not need to bring textbooks to schools and an enquiry based education concept can be applied as is done in developed nations which do not rely on textbooks in the classroom.

"For me this solution is realistic and can be implemented because it does not involve any cost as well as would facilitate students and teachers," the minister added.

Dr Maszlee was speaking to reporters after making a surprise visit to the CEP Renggam Farm Waste Disposal Center, near Simpang Renggam, NST said.

