Malaysia to study improved long-term care model for elderly: Wan Azizah

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government will carry out a study to see how an integrated, sustainable long-term care model for the elderly can be developed, said Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah on Thursday (Feb 7).

This study is necessary, said the minister, because many children neglect their parents due to work and financial pressures.

Advertisement

The move is aimed at improving and enhancing the country's National Policy and Plan of Action for Older Persons.

"We have to look at it comprehensively because it is also wrong to penalise but not solve the problem,” said the minister.

Dr Wan Azizah was commenting on cases of elder abuse as well as a university study claiming that 5 per cent of rural senior citizens and 10 per cent of urban elders were abused, the Malay Mail reported.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, said voluntary welfare organisations were seen as a potent force that could mobilise efforts to improve social wellbeing in society.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking at the launch of a daycare and training centre for children with disabilities, Dr Wan Azizah said that it is not possible for the ministry alone to address all the issues faced by women, families and the community.

“Smart partnerships with voluntary organisations are one of the most effective methods of implementation," she said.

“We at the ministry always welcome commitment and encourage voluntary welfare organisations and the corporate sector to establish the necessary synergy in implementing the responsibility."

The minister said she encouraged the sharing of knowledge to enable voluntary organisations running care centres to learn best practices.

She also called on voluntary welfare organisations not to be overly dependent on grants provided by the ministry, and expressed hope that organisations that have received such grants will be able to function on their own with support and aid from the corporate sector and other sources of finance.

Last year, the ministry spent RM13.67 million (US$3.3 million) through its social welfare department on 224 voluntary welfare organisations, including on bodies operating daycare centres such as the Tasputra Perkim centre launched on Thursday.