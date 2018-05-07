Malaysia election: Barisan Nasional likely to hold Sabah, say analysts

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN), which is facing multi-cornered fights, is likely to clinch victory in the East Malaysia state come polling day this Wednesday (May 9).

Despite the opposition's assertions of having made inroads in the BN strongholds, political pundits reckon that BN candidates are "ahead" in terms of support in most of the parliamentary and state seats at stake in the 14th general election (GE14).

According to the analysts, barring any upsets, BN is also in a better position to secure a two-thirds majority in the state legislative assembly post GE14.

Political analyst and senior lecturer of Universiti Malaysia Sabah, Dr Lee Kuok Tiung said the opposition bloc of Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) led by Mohd Shafie Apdal, Parti Kaedilan Rakyat (PKR) and Democratic Action Party (DAP) has been the main contender to BN during the past seven days of campaigning.

“Things could be different if it is a straight fight with BN ... it could be tough for the BN,” he said.

However, in what is seen as a repeat of the 2013 election, the opposition is disunited, eliminating the chance for a possible one-to-one contest or showdown between BN and a united opposition in Sabah.

The opposition is now divided into three blocs. There is the loose electoral pact between Warisan and Pakatan Harapan (DAP, PKR), the United Sabah Alliance (USA) and the Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS).

USA is made up of Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) led by Bingkor assemblyman Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah (PHRS) led by Klias assemblyman Lajim Ukin, Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) led by former chief minister Yong Teck Lee and Parti Perpaduan Rakyat Sabah (PPRS) led by Mohd Arshad Abdul Maulap. The newly-formed alliance of PCS is led by Wilfred Bumburing and it is working with Parti Kerjasama Anak Negeri led by Henrynus Amin.

Lee said the lack of unity among the opposition parties in Sabah might cost the opposition dearly again, just as it did in 2013, when split votes for the opposition parties deprived them the chance of winning a number of parliamentary and state seats.

“I think, even if it is a straight fight between the opposition and the BN in all seats at stake, still the BN, led by Tan Sri Musa Aman, has the edge over its opponents,” he said.

On Sunday, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Razak expressed confidence that BN would retain Putrajaya by winning GE14 this Wednesday, because of the support of the people throughout the country.

Another local political observer Edward Kandok said that the outcome of the upcoming general election was hard to predict although “some say BN has the upper hand”.

“Whenever Warisan (Shafie) organises a ceramah (talk), I noticed sometimes thousands of people turned up...but we are not really sure whether this will translate into votes,” he said, adding that this election was indeed interesting to watch.

With two days left before the polls, Edward said BN seemed to be facing a tough challenge from the opposition for several parliamentary seats including Semporna, Batu Sapi, Silam, Kota Kinabalu and Tawau. It is also facing a challenge in the state seats of Api-Api, Luyang, Likas and Inanam among others.

The BN has fielded candidates in all 25 parliamentary seats, and its opponents are from Warisan (in 16 seats), HR (14), PCS (eight), PAS (eight), PKR (six), STAR (five), DAP (three), Anak Negeri (two), PPRS (two), Perpaduan (one), Amanah (one) and independents (4).

As for the state seats, BN has 60 candidates, Warisan 45, HR 26, STAR 21, PAS 18, PCS 18, PKS 16, PKR eight, DAP seven, Anak Negeri nine, PPRS eight, SAPP five, USNO two, Amanah one, Perpaduan one and independents, eight.