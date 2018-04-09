Malaysia election commission to meet to decide on key election dates

PUTRAJAYA: The Election Commission will be holding a special meeting at 10am on Tuesday (Apr 10) to decide on the important dates for the 14th General Election (GE14).

Election Commission secretary Abdul Ghani Salleh said the meeting, which would be chaired by the Election Commission chairman, would discuss the date for issuing the writ for the election, nomination day, early voting day and polling day.

"Also to be discussed is the electoral roll to be used for GE14 and preparations necessary to conduct the election,” he said in a statement on Monday.

A press conference will be called after the meeting, he said.

Parliament was dissolved on Saturday (Apr 7) for GE14.

