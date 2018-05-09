2 voters, election clerk die at polling centres in Malaysia's general election

KUALA LUMPUR: Two people died in separate incidents on Wednesday (May 9) as they stood in line to vote during Malaysia’s general election, while an Election Commission (EC) clerk died after falling in the toilet of a polling station, reports said.

A woman in her 50s died after falling as she queued to vote at a polling station in Dungun, Terengganu, Malaysia's national news agency Bernama reported citing the local police chief.

Rokiah Sulung, 54, collapsed at 8.20am and was pronounced dead by a medical officer on duty.

Her eldest daughter Nurzita Md Nur, 36, said her mother, who had high blood pressure, did not show any visible signs of distress before the incident.

She was lining up to vote in another queue when she was informed of her mother's condition.

"She was still conscious when I got to her, and I saw her take a few short breaths before she passed away."

In Selangor, a 78-year-old man collapsed at Sekolah Menegah Taman Petaling at 9.30am - and was pronounced dead by paramedics at 9.45am, according to local authorities.

Authorities identified him as Lor Voon Chor from Petaling Jaya.

The Star reported his wife as saying he had heart and lung issues, as well as diabetes.

ELECTION COMMISSION CLERK DIES

The EC staff member died in the toilet of the Kampung Baru Sempalit polling centre in Raub at about 2.15pm on Wednesday (May 9). She is believed to have fallen in the toilet.

Pahang Chief of Police Rosli Ab Rahman said the victim, Rozaliza Mohd Said, 49, who was a clerk at a polling centre in Raub was found unconscious in the toilet by a co-worker.

“The victim from Lorong Sepam Baru, Jalan Cheroh Raub had earlier complained to her daughter, who was also on duty at the same polling centre, of a stomachache and migraine. According to the daughter, her mother was not suffering from any serious illness prior to this.

“The victim’s remains have been brought to the hospital for post-mortem,” Rosli told a press conference at the Pahang Police Contingent headquarters.

In a separate incident, an EC staff member and a police officer stationed at the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Cherok Paloh sustained light injuries when the car they were travelling in met with an accident at Jalan Penor, Tanjung Lumpur in Kuantan at about 6.30am.

The accident is believed to be caused by the slippery road conditions following rains last night and this morning.



More than 14.4 million Malaysians are eligible to vote between 8am and 5pm, at the country's 8,253 polling stations.



