Malaysia election: Opposition leader Mahathir Mohamad wins Langkawi seat

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian opposition leader and former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has won the parliamentary seat in Langkawi, Kedah with 44.4 per cent of the vote.

The 92-year-old leader of Pakatan Harapan beat Parti Islam SeMalaysia's (PAS) Zubir Ahmad, as well as Nawawi Ahmad from the ruling coalition Barisan Nasional.

Advertisement

In his last impassioned call to the nation before the start of polling, Dr Mahathir said he "does not have much time left" to correct mistakes of time gone.

“Most people think I should rest. Yes, I want to rest. (But) one after another came and asked me to do something to save this beloved country. I can’t let them down," he said.



It’s been called - Dr Mahathir Mohamad is returning to the national parliament. Results show he has been elected in Langkawi #GE14 https://t.co/QDuDurd76U pic.twitter.com/d5kJJXJ3yo — Jack Board (@JackBoardCNA) May 9, 2018



