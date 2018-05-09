Malaysia election: Muhyiddin Yassin retains Pagoh parliamentary seat

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) president Muhyiddin Yassin has retained his Pagoh parliamentary seat, according to official results announced early on Thursday (May 10).

Muhyiddin, who had been contesting under the Parti Keadilan Rakyat banner, beat Barisan Nasional's Ismail Mohamed and Ahmad Nawfal Mahfodz of Parti Islam Se-Malaysia with 23,558 votes.

Advertisement

Ismail collected 16,631 votes, while Ahmad Nawfal took 2,483.

Muhyiddin, 70, was the chief minister of Johor for nearly a decade, and also Pagoh’s incumbent member of parliament from 1978 to 1986 and 1995 to the present.



IT’S OFFICIAL: Muhyiddin Yassin of PH wins Pagoh federal seat in #GE14 pic.twitter.com/gtRoc9Egeg — Leong Wai Kit (@LeongWaiKitCNA) May 9, 2018



