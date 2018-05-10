Waste no time in forming next government: Sultan of Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Ismail on Thursday (May 10) called for state and national governments to be formed as soon as possible following Malaysia's 14th general election.

Johor, Malaysia’s southernmost state and birthplace of UMNO on Wednesday fell to the opposition for the first time in history, and the Pakatan Harapan alliance romped to a surprise win over Barisan Nasional.

In an address delivered in English and Malay posted on Facebook, the sultan called for the immediate appointment of government.

“To all my subjects, Johoreans, you must accept the voice of the people to form the government without wasting any more time,” he said.

“I also look forward to working with the new government for the best of my subjects.

“The government must be appointed now, without wasting any more time. I congratulate all parties that have achieved their aim.”

