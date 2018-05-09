Wan Azizah wins Pandan parliamentary seat: Unofficial result

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has won the parliamentary seat in Pandan, Selangor, according to unofficial results on Wednesday (May 9).

The 65-year-old had been up against Barisan Nasional's Leong Kok Wee, Parti Islam Se-Malaysia's (PAS) Sukri Omar, Parti Rakyat Malaysia's Jenice Lee and independent candidate Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz.



The Pandan parliamentary seat, which was won by PKR's popular vice-president Rafizi Ramli in the last election, was considered a safe seat. However, some of her supporters said the party still had to work hard to ensure the seat remained with PKR, which is part of the Pakatan Harapan coalition.