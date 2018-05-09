Malaysia election: 4 incumbent ministers lose their parliamentary seats

KUALA LUMPUR: Incumbent Malaysian ministers Liow Tiong Lai and S Subramaniam have lost their parliamentary seats in the 14th general election, according to official results announced on Wednesday (May 9).

MCA chief Liow Tiong Lai, who is transport minister, lost the Bentong, Pahang seat to Parti Keadilan Rakyat's (PKR) Wong Tack, who swept up 25,716 votes compared to Liow's 23,684.

Health Minister Dr S Subramaniam collected just 18,584 votes, losing his seat in Segamat, Johor to PKR's R Santhara Kumar with 24,060 votes.

Mohamed Khaled Nordin, the incumbent chief minister of Johor, lost his seat in Pasir Gudang to PKR's Hassan Abdul Karim by a whopping 24,726 votes. His Permas state seat also fell to PKR, after Che Zakaria Mohd Salleh amassed 28,793 votes.

Caretaker deputy home minister Nur Jazlan also failed to retain his Pulai seat in Johor, succumbing to Pakatan Harapan vice-president Salahuddin Ayub, who won by a large margin of 28,924 votes.

