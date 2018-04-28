Malaysia election: Breakaway top politician Muhyiddin and protege tee off in key Johor battle

PAGOH, Johor: Former deputy prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin of the opposition Pakatan Harapan coalition, Barisan Nasional representative Ismail Mohamed and debutant Ahmad Nawfal of the Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS) were officially confirmed as candidates for the Pagoh federal seat in Johor on Saturday (April 28) for Malaysia's 14th general election.



Muhyiddin, 70, was the chief minister of Johor for nearly a decade, and also Pagoh’s incumbent member of parliament from 1978 to 1986 and 1995 to the present.



He won all of his seven terms by more than 12,000 votes, and is lauded for developing the sleepy town in Muar district into an education hub through the Bandar Universiti Pagoh.



But Muhyiddin was sacked from the ruling United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) party in 2016 for criticising prime minister Najib Razak over the 1MDB state fund scandal.



He then became president of the opposition Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chaired by Dr Mahathir Mohamad.



More scenes from the @PPBMofficial camp, with Pagoh candidate Muhyiddin an absolute picture of calm . This is his seventh time doing this, after all https://t.co/oteHPYOxLZ #GE14 pic.twitter.com/YqHFX8647x — justin (@JustinOngCNA) April 28, 2018





Muhyiddin is also contesting the Gambir state seat under neighbouring Ledang.



“The voters are now ready to support the Pakatan initiative to bring back the good days, bring back Malaysia on its track and save the country from all the problems she’s faced because of the kleptocracy,” he told Channel NewsAsia earlier.



“The next 11 days of campaigning are very critical, and we will go to the very lowest level of grassroots to explain to people what is happening to the country and what Pakatan stands for.



“This is a democracy and everyone has the right to offer what they want in the process of elections, so may the best man win,” he added.





Loud boos ring out from the opposition @PPBMofficial camp as BN candidate Ismail Mohamed enters the nomination centre https://t.co/oteHPYOxLZ #GE14 pic.twitter.com/8Lh6jg3JFF — justin (@JustinOngCNA) April 28, 2018

Muhyiddin’s former protege Ismail Mohamed is the ruling coalition’s candidate. Ismail is also the incumbent state assemblyman for Bukit Serampang - now renamed Bukit Kepong - as well as a committee member in the Johor state arm of the Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industries.



He told Channel NewsAsia he hoped for a “safe fight” with the other candidates.



Blue on blue as BN candidate for Pagoh, Ismail Mohamed, arrives at the nomination centre - he is a former protege of Muhyiddin’s https://t.co/oteHPYOxLZ #GE14 pic.twitter.com/Driw1R968p — justin (@JustinOngCNA) April 28, 2018





Rounding off the three-cornered fight is PAS newbie Ahmad Nawfal Mahfodz, whose father is party council chief Dr Mahfodz Mohamed. The latter is also taking on Muhyiddin, albeit for the Gambir seat.

Fresh-faced PAS candidate Ahmad Nawfal, 34, files his nomination papers for the Pagoh parliamentary seat https://t.co/oteHPYOxLZ #GE14 pic.twitter.com/rfrkKTLRP5 — justin (@JustinOngCNA) April 28, 2018





Additional reporting by Leong Wai Kit

