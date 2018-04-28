Malaysia election: Nik Aziz’s two sons to contest under different parties

KOTA BHARU, Kelantan: Two sons of former Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS) spiritual leader, the late Nik Aziz, are contesting in the 14th general election (GE14) but for different political parties.

Nik Omar, who is the second son of the former Kelantan chief minister, submitted his papers as a Parti Kaedilan Rakyat (PKR) candidate for the Chempaka state seat, which is a PAS stronghold.

It was previously won by Nik Aziz with a majority of 6,500 votes in the 13th general election in 2013.

Meanwhile, Nik Omar’s younger brother, Nik Mohamad Abduh, is contesting as a PAS candidate for the Bachok parliamentary seat. He will face Bachok United Malays Nationalist Organisation's (UMNO) division chief Dr Awang Adik Hussin and Mohd Zulkifli Zakaria from PKR.



PAS on Saturday (Apr 28) sacked Nik Omar for contesting as a PKR candidate. PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said Nik Omar’s decision did not come as a surprise to the party, with PAS regarding his move as going against his father’s struggle and mother’s wish for him to remain with PAS.

According to earlier reports, Nik Omar had wanted to join the Amanah party and stand as its candidate in GE14, but his mother, Sabariah Ishak, was against it.

“He has to remember that PAS will go all out against him, although he was with us before,” he added.

Speaking to reporters, Nik Omar said his decision to contest on PKR’s ticket in Chempaka was to continue his father’s legacy in the constituency.

In Chempaka, Nik Omar is involved in a three-cornered fight against Mohamed Fareez of Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS candidate Ahmad Fathan Mahmood.

Chempaka is one of the three state constituencies in the Pengkalan Chepa parliamentary constituency besides Kijang and Panchor.

