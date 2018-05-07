Malaysia election: No counting of ballots after early voting, says election commission

PUTRAJAYA: The Election Commission (EC) on Monday (May 7) strongly dismissed an allegation that ballots collected in a Perak parliamentary constituency were counted after the completion of early voting nationwide last Saturday in the Malaysia general election.

Chairman Mohd Hashim Abdullah said the ballots collected during early voting would only be counted from 4 pm on polling day, May 9, at the early-voting counting centres stipulated by the commission.

“Before counting begins, the EC will officially notify all the relevant quarters, particularly the candidates, to be present to witness the counting process,” he said in a statement.

He said an EC investigation showed that all the election staff had adhered to the stipulated procedures for early voting in Bagan Datuk where Barisan Nasional's candidate Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is in a three-cornered fight with candidates from the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), the Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS).

Once early-voting concluded at 5 pm, the EC staff sealed all the ballot boxes in front of the agents of the candidates and took the boxes for safekeeping at the Hutan Melintang Police Station,” he said.

The other election candidates are retired teacher Pakhrurrazi Arshad of PKR and Ata Abdul Muneim Hasan Adli of PAS.

