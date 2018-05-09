Malaysia election: Nurul Izzah wins Permatang Pauh parliamentary seat in Penang

KUALA LUMPUR: Nurul Izzah Anwar has won the Permatang Pauh seat in the state of Penang for Parti Keadilan Rakyat, according to official results announced on Wednesday (May 9).

Nurul Izzah, the eldest daughter of jailed former deputy prime minister Anwar Ibrahim, swept up 35,534 of the total 84,789 votes.

She beat Barisan Nasional's Mohd Zaidi Mohd Said, who took 19,866 votes and Parti Islam SeMalaysia's Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden, who had 14,428 votes.



The seat has been held by either Anwar or his wife, president of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Wan Azizah Wan Ismail since 1982.

Dr Wan Azizah moved to contest the Pandan seat in Selangor this election.

