Malaysia election: PAS wrests Terengganu from BN, retains Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: Muslim opposition party Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) has gained control of the Terengganu state government, and retained control of the Kelantan state government during Malaysia’s 14th general election.

At around 1.30am on Thursday morning (May 10), Malaysia’s Election Commission confirmed that PAS clinched 18 state seats in Terengganu and 28 seats in Kelantan out of 31 and 45 seats respectively. The seats were enough for PAS to seize control of these two states.

PAS lost Terengganu to the Barisan Nasional coalition in 2013, after it won only 14 seats in comparison to BN's 17 seats.

PAS has held Kelantan since 1990, and has won in the northern state for seven consecutive polls.

