Malaysia election: PKR's Tian Chua files police report over failed nomination

KUALA LUMPUR: Opposition Parti Keadlian Rakyat (PKR) vice-president Tian Chua has lodged a police report against the Election Commission over the rejection of his nomination papers on Saturday (Apr 28).

Tian Chua, whose real name is Chua Tian Chang, claimed that the action was in violation of court's decision and against electoral rules.

When met by reporters after making the police report at Sentul district police headquarters, Chua said the electoral process should be transparent and fair.

Returning Officer Anwar Mohd Zain in disqualifying Chua, who is defending his Batu parliamentary seat in Kuala Lumpur, said that the decision was made based on Article 48 of the Federal Constitution of 1948, which states that an MP is disqualified if sentenced to jail for a term of not less than one year or is fined not less than RM2,000 and has not received a pardon.

Chua was found guilty by the Petaling Jaya Sessions Court in March last year for using foul language to outrage the modesty of a police officer and was fined RM3,000.

However, following an appeal, the Shah Alam High Court reduced the fine to RM2,000.

Meanwhile, Election Commission chairman Mohd Hashim Abdullah said Chua could file a petition in court against the commission's decision to disqualify him from contesting.