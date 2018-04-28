Malaysia election: PKR's Wan Azizah in five-way fight in Pandan, Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: Opposition leader Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, president of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), will face four challengers for the Pandan parliamentary seat in the state of Selangor, it was announced on Saturday (Apr 28).



The 65-year-old is up against Barisan Nasional's Leong Kok Wee, the Malaysian Islamic Party's (PAS) Mohamed Sukri Omar, Parti Rakyat Malaysia's Jenice Lee and independent candidate Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz.

The Pandan parliamentary seat, which was won by PKR's popular vice-president Rafizi Ramli in the last election, is considered a safe seat but some of her supporters say the party still has to work hard to ensure the seat remains with PKR.



Shukor Harun, 79-year-old supporter of Parti Keadilan Rakyat's Wan Azizah Wan Ismail. (Photo: Amy Chew)

"In the last election, many of the votes for Rafizi came from PAS which is no longer with us for this election," PKR supporter, Adli Zakuan, told Channel NewsAsia.



Wan Azizah - wife of jailed opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim - expressed confidence in her chances after her nomination was accepted.



When asked about the potential challenge posed by PAS, she said: "It is actually quite straightforward. We need to change the country. If PAS is seen to be friendly to BN (Barisan Nasional), I think the voters can make it out (for themselves)."

