Malaysian government declares polling day a public holiday

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's federal government has declared May 9, polling day, a public holiday.

This is to allow all Malaysians to fulfil their responsibilities as voters, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a statement on Wednesday (Apr 11).

“The declaration on the public holiday is made based on Section 8 of the Public Holidays Act 1951 for Peninsular Malaysia and the Labuan Federal Territory,” said the statement.

The Malaysian Election Commission had on Tuesday announced dates for nomination and polling day for the country's 14th general election.

Many had expressed concern that having the vote on a Wednesday, Malaysia's first weekday poll in nearly two decades, would affect turnout at the ballot boxes.

Malaysians had reacted to announcement of the weekday polling date by taking to social media to offer transportation and funds to those who wanted to return to their hometowns to cast their ballots. Several Malaysian companies on Tuesday also declared May 9 a holiday for staff.

For the states of Sabah and Sarawak in East Malaysia, however, the PMO said that the two state governments will have to declare May 9 a public holiday based on their respective state holidays ordinance.