Malaysia election: Ringgit weakens offshore after Mahathir-led coalition wins election

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's currency weakened in offshore trading after the Pakatan Harapan coalition claimed victory in Wednesday's (May 9) general election.

The ringgit one-month non-deliverable forward fell 2.4 per cent to 4.07 against the dollar, after the Southeast Asia nation's long-serving former premier, Mahathir Mohamed, 92, led his coalition to a shock victory, toppling the 61-year rule of the Barisan Nasional (BN).

Advertisement

Official results showed that Pakatan Harapan won 113 of parliament's 222 seats, clinching the simple majority required to rule. The BN had 79.



The national stock exchange Bursa Malaysia said trading would be suspended on Thursday and Friday in line with public holidays declared by the government.

Stocks and the ringgit currency could take a hit on uncertainties over the newly elected alliance's fiscal and economic policies.

The reverse for UMNO, the dominant partner in BN, takes Malaysia into uncharted political terrain, said Keith Leong, head of research at the KRA Group consultancy. "We are witnessing history being made in this country," he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ethnic-Malay Muslims have long tended to support BN for affirmative-action policies that give them government contracts, cheap housing and guaranteed university admissions.

Mahathir's alliance, which counts on urban votes and support from the minority ethnic Chinese and Indian communities, had hoped the veteran Malay leader would win over voters usually loyal to BN. That strategy appeared to have paid off.

"There has been a significant shift in the Malay vote," said Rashaad Ali, an analyst with the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore.

Mahathir's coalition wrested control of key states Johor and Kedah, and reduced BN's grip in strongholds like Sarawak.