Riot police called in at Ayer Hitam results centre

AYER HITAM, Johor: Riot police were mobilised outside a results centre in Ayer Hitam, Johor on Wednesday evening (May 9) after crowds were seen stopping unmarked cars from entering.

The crowd - with numbers estimated to be in the hundreds - was seen gathered around cars, chanting “Bersih” and gesturing at the vehicles. Comments among the crowd suggested that there were concerns that results in the opposition's favour were not being signed off by officials.

Advertisement

Massive voter unrest outside the Ayer Hitam results centre - there’s a rumor going around that the election commission refused to sign off on results with the opposition winning #GE14 https://t.co/xubikUmQWZ pic.twitter.com/7dEyAtp7gM — justin (@JustinOngCNA) May 9, 2018

After the riot police arrived, they formed a protective formation for the cars, pushing the crowd back. Shortly after the intervention, which resulted in scuffles between the police and the crowd, the situation calmed down.

Following the scuffles, Chew Peck Choo, the DAP's candidate for the Yong Peng state seat, appeared and appealed for calm. The crowd cheered after she urged everyone to disperse and go home, with many apparently heeding her advice.



The unrest came as vote-counting was underway across Malaysia for the country's general election.

All 222 parliamentary seats are being contested in this general election, along with 505 state seats. Nearly 14.5 million Malaysians were eligible to vote between 8am and 5pm, at the country's 8,253 polling stations.



Advertisement