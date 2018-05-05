Malaysia election: UMNO women's wing making headway in rural Kelantan

TANJUNG MAS, Kelantan: Madihah Abdul Aziz is different from most women in Kelantan.



In a society where traditional gender roles prevail, the human resources undergraduate from Newport University stands out because of her leadership qualities. When she speaks, both men and women listen intently.



Advertisement

"If you elect me, I'll fight for you," she told a group of around 50 residents of Tanjung Mas, a state seat constituency in Malaysia's 14th general election.

"The money this town needs to clear the rubbish you see on the street - I'll go myself to the state government and get it for you," said the Barisan Nasional candidate, drawing applause.



The certified human resources trainer is contesting for the Tanjung Mas seat against incumbent Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) candidate Rohani Ibrahim, and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) candidate Hafidzah Mustakim.



While the contest is expected to be tight, Madihah said she has an edge because of her role in UMNO women's wing, Pergerakan Wanita UMNO. Madihah is the head of Pergerakan Wanita UMNO in Kota Bharu, the capital city of Kelantan, and she maintained that her team has been working hard in the northern state over the last two years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We have been persuading female voters to join us. One UMNO women's wing member is expected to pull in 30 women voters," she said.

Madihah Abdul Aziz is the chief of UMNO women's wing in Kota Bharu. (Photo: Fadza Ishak)

"We do this through programmes like Quran recitation sessions, baking tutorials and sewing lessons. These women don't like to just meet up and talk over tea, they want to participate actively," Madihah added.

Through such activities, Madihah noted that these women, who are mostly housewives, can be equipped with skills that will allow them to earn some income on the side.

"Most of them are small-scale entrepreneurs. We give them an opportunity to channel their skills and put them to good use. We want to empower them to be productive to society," she said.



A Tanjung Mas resident who recently joined the UMNO women's wing told Channel NewsAsia that she was previously a PAS supporter, but she will now vote BN.

"I believe that BN empowers me as a woman. I'm not just my husband's wife anymore. I can make money and help my family," said Siti Khadijah, who operated a roadside stall selling snacks, after she learnt how to bake.

An elderly woman living in Tanjung Mas who declined to be named said that the religious activities organised by BN makes her life fulfilling.

"It feels good to get out of the house and talk to other women and interact with them. If not, I'll just be stuck at home cooking and cleaning," she said.

Madihah said that she has never heard or come across any such activities by PAS, that were especially organised for women in Kelantan. According to latest government census, the number of men and women in the state is split 50 per cent each.

Many women in Tanjung Mas, Kelantan have joined UMNO women's wing to learn practical skills that will allow them to earn extra income. (Photo: Fadza Ishak)

PAS is the incumbent state government for Kelantan but Madihah stressed that the party's influence on women voters is waning because the party fails to recognise women's role in society.

"I feel the PAS wants to show that it upholds Islamic values, albeit excessively. For Muslims, activities like these are good, because they encourage stronger relationships in the community. But PAS does not seem to recognise this," she said.



Expert on rural communities in Malaysia, and research fellow at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute Serina Rahman told Channel NewsAsia that Malaysia's ruling coalition BN has the resources to organise such activities on a large scale.



"Pergerakan Wanita UMNO is very strong, in all states, in all rural communities. They are the backbone of female societies in rural areas," she said.

Dr Serina added that UMNO women's wing members will likely vote for the ruling coalition, and influence their closest friends and relatives to do the same.

"There will be societal pressure to vote for UMNO," she said.

