Malaysia election: Unstamped ballot papers issued at polling stations valid, EC says

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Election Commission (EC) has assured voters that their ballots would not be rejected even if they had not been stamped by the polling clerk.

Some voters have complained that there were no official EC stamp on their ballot paper and were worried that their votes will be rejected.

The EC however assured voters that their ballot papers would still be accepted as long as the papers were officially issued.



"Voters need not worry as long as the returning officer is satisfied that the ballot paper was legally issued and it is a case of a mistake by the officer at the polling stream, therefore, the returning officer cannot reject the ballot paper," said Hashim Abdullah.



As such, voters should not worry about a viral post on social media about voters being handed unstamped ballot papers.



The message could have been designed to create panic and anxiety among voters, he added.



OTHER COMPLAINTS

In reply to queries from reporters about the complaints from voters that there had been black dots on the ballot papers, he said the EC will investigate.

“For EC, the important thing is to identify the candidate that a voter picks. However, the EC will investigate the matter,” he said.



He also advised people to lodge police reports on complaints regarding ballot papers so that the commission can conduct investigations.

Addressing reports of overseas postal voters receiving their ballot papers or none at all, Mohd Hashim said the EC will investigate the matter.



Six police reports involving voting irregularities have also been lodged in Sabah as at 2pm on Wednesday.

Sabah Police commissioner Ramli Din said one incident was reported in Papar, one in Lahad Datu, one in Kota Kinabalu and three in Tawau.

He told the media that in one of the reports, the complainant had come to vote but found the ballots already cast.

Meanwhile, he said polling was going on smoothly with no unfavourable incident reported.

Large crowds turned out early at polling stations across Malaysia with voter turnout hitting 69 per cent by 3pm.

As of 1pm, the percentage of voters who came out to vote was 55 per cent, EC chairman Mohd Hashim Abdullah had told reporters earlier. This is slightly lower than the 59 per cent recorded at 1pm in 2013.

