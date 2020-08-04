Perak wildlife department investigates reports that elephant trampled on car along Malaysian highway

IPOH: Perak Wildlife and National Parks Department is investigating reports that an elephant stomped on a car along Malaysia's East-West Highway on Sunday evening (Aug 2).

The investigation comes after three elephants were seen on Malaysia's East-West Highway on Sunday, causing panic among road users.

Videos of the incident showed one of the elephants leaning against the rear of a car around 7pm near the Puncak Banjaran Titiwangsa rest and service area in Gerik, Perak.

Perak Wildlife and National Parks Department director Yusoff Shariff confirmed the incident, adding that the car had skidded while trying to avoid the elephants.

“Based on our investigation, the car was damaged after it skidded to the road shoulder while avoiding the animals which were crossing the road,” he said.

Yusoff said the department had sent representatives to guard and monitor the location at about 9.30pm.

According to a New Straits Times report, which cited a driver's account of the incident, the elephant was in the middle of the expressway, blocking the traffic.

Motorists were forced to stop their vehicles, causing a minor traffic jam to buld up.

"However, one motorist proceeded to honk and angered the elephant, which subsequently stomped on the nearest car," the driver was cited as saying.

"Luckily, all those in the car managed to escape unhurt," he said, adding that there were five passengers in the car.

Yusoff said that the department is investigating if reports of the elephant stomping the car are accurate.

He confirmed that two adult elephants and a calf had been released into their habitat in the nearby forest and asked road users to be vigilant when passing the area.

The wildlife department has previously advised the public not to sound the horn if they came across animals while driving, because it can cause panic and make them to turn aggressive.