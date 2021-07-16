Enhanced MCO for most parts of Selangor to end as scheduled on Jul 16

KUALA LUMPUR: The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in many parts of Selangor will end as scheduled on Friday (Jul 16).



In a press statement on Friday (Jul 16), Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the decision was made following a National Security Council (NSC) meeting.



"The MKN special meeting has reviewed the presentation of Malaysia's Health Ministry on the current situation and agreed not to extend the EMCO in all sub-districts involved," he said.



The mega COVID-19 vaccination centre located at Ideal Convention Centre in Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia. (File photo: Bernama)

The EMCO, which required residents to stay at home after 8pm and most factories to shut, took effect from Jul 3 in many parts of Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

Sub-districts of Petaling, Damansara, Ampang, Cheras, Kajang, Sepang, Setapak and Klang in Selangor were among many others in the list.



The restrictions were lifted ahead of schedule on Jul 11 for six of the localities in Kuala Lumpur, and Mr Ismail Sabri had announced on Thursday that the EMCO would end on Jul 16 as scheduled for the rest of the affected places in the capital.



Currently, both Selangor and Kuala Lumpur recorded the highest number of new COVID-19 cases, along with the neighbouring state of Negeri Sembilan.



According to the statistics provided by Health Ministry director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah on Friday, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Negeri Sembilan accounted for 70 per cent of Malaysia’s new COVID-19 cases.



Of the 12,541 new cases, 5,512 were from Selangor, followed by Negeri Sembilan with 1,619 and Kuala Lumpur with 1,542.

The national total now stands at 893,323.

Malaysia is currently ramping up vaccination, with more than 12 million doses administered so far.



Before the EMCO was imposed on the areas in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, the first phase of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) was implemented in Malaysia since Jun 1.

Under this phase, interstate and cross-district travel is banned, while only two people per household are allowed to leave home and run errands within a 10km radius.



Eight states, namely Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Perak, Perlis, Penang, Sabah and Sarawak, have since transitioned to the second phase of NRP after meeting the necessary thresholds. The thresholds include vaccination rates and daily new cases.



Reopening of a few economic sectors is allowed under phase 2. ​​​​​​​

