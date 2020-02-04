Malaysians evacuated from Wuhan arrive at KLIA

SEPANG: The special flight carrying Malaysian nationals from Wuhan, China, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus, arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) early Tuesday (Feb 4).

The AirAsia flight chartered specifically for the mission landed at 5.57am.

A total of 107 individuals, comprising Malaysians and their non-Malaysian spouses and children, were brought home on the flight.

Also on board were 12 crew members, eight mission personnel and six officers from the Malaysian Embassy in Beijing.

The flight departed from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 for Wuhan at 3.50pm on Monday.

The aircraft also brought with it 500,000 pairs of rubber gloves as a contribution to the Chinese government in an effort to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Malaysians evacuated from Wuhan on Feb 4, 2020 will be quarantined for 14 days. (Photo: Twitter/KKMPutrajaya)

Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said all passengers, upon arrival in Malaysia, would have to undergo health screening at the Air Disaster Unit at KLIA.

Those detected with the symptoms would immediately be sent to hospital, while others would be taken by bus to a monitoring centre.

