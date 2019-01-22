Putrajaya debunks viral message on curfew for those below 18

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development has clarified that it did not issue any order for a curfew for teenagers below 18 years of age.

Referring to a message which has been shared widely on WhatsApp, the ministry urged the public on Monday (Jan 21) to verify the content of any message before sharing it.

Advertisement

The ministry uploaded a screenshot of the viral message on Twitter and Facebook, and labelled it "fake news".

The message said that teenagers below 18 years of age are prohibited from being out in public later than 10pm, while those aged 12 years and below are to be home by 8pm "except for unavoidable circumstances".



Last week, Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Ismail said that the government is seriously considering a curfew for youths below 18 years, as done in Iceland, to prevent them from getting involved in drug-related activities, the Malay Mail reported.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are seriously considering it ... because we found that the sniffers, especially, are very young,” said Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Minister of Women, Family and Community Development.



Those found guilty under Malaysia’s anti-fake news law can be fined up to RM500,000 (US$121,021) and jailed for up to six years.