Thousands of fake social media accounts removed: Malaysian communications minister

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 3,877 fake accounts on social media have been detected, of which 78 per cent have been deleted by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) as of September, communications minister Gobind Singh Deo said on Monday (Dec 2).

Speaking in Parliament, Mr Gobind said the main factor deleting the accounts was that they were created for the purpose of disguise.



“The deletion of these social media accounts was done with the cooperation with the social media platform providers in accordance with the terms and conditions set by them," the minister said.



“Meanwhile, a total of 1,564 links and content believed to have elements of cyberbullying were detected by the MCMC and 63 per cent has been successfully deleted."

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was responding to a question about the number of account owners who have been blocked on social media and the reasons behind it.

Mr Gobind added that the communications ministry is looking at how existing laws relating to the issue of fake accounts can be improved.



“I hope in the future we can have a new law by the middle of next year, but at the same time, enforcement is also important so that when there is a report by the public, action can be taken immediately," he said.



"We see other countries in the region have introduced more stringent new laws, such as in Singapore and Australia."

