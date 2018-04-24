Malaysia finds motorcycle allegedly used in shooting of Palestinian scientist

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police have found the motorcycle allegedly used by gunmen in the assassination of Palestinian scientist Dr Fadi Al Batsh on Saturday (Apr 21).

Inspector-General of Police Mohd Fuzi Harun said that the motorcycle was discovered at the Danau Kota township in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur.

Dr Fadi, 35, was shot dead by one of two men on the motorcycle near the condominium where he had lived with his wife and three children.

According to Mr Fuzi, several members of public have come forth with information on the shooting, but the police have yet to identify the gunmen.

Speaking at a news conference after inspecting a police operation center on 14th general election in Selangor, Mr Fuzi urged all sides not to speculate on the motive of the killing.

Last week, in a statement from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, Dr Fadi's family accused Israel's Mossad spy agency of being behind the killing.

The Islamist Palestinian movement also said Dr Fadi, a research scientist specialising in energy issues, was one of its members.

Malaysia's deputy prime minister and home minister Zahid Hamidi has said that he believed the gunmen could be working for a foreign intelligence agency. He added that they could have sneaked into the country using passports from countries that Malaysia has diplomatic relations with.

According to Mr Zahid, Dr Fadi was targeted to prevent a Palestinian uprising, but did not provide details.

However, the Israeli foreign minister has denied that his government is behind the killing.

“As far as the police are concerned we are not even sure if they are Israelis. The information we have received is not complete,“ said Mr Fuzi.

Mr Fuzi also pointed out that while it is not impossible for the police to locate and arrest the two gunmen, seeing as their photofits have been sent to all immigration checkpoints, the task could prove difficult, particularly if the two men had escaped through illegal means.