Malaysian firefighter's death reclassified as murder case

KUALA LUMPUR: The death of the Malaysian firefighter who suffered serious injuries in the temple riot incident, will be reclassified as a murder case, said Selangor deputy police chief Abdul Rashid Abdul Wahab.

In a statement on Monday (Dec 17), he said Muhammad Adib's death will now be investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

It was previously investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.

Malaysian firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

Adib, 24, who suffered serious injuries in the riot incident at the Sri Maha Mariamman temple in Subang Jaya last month, died at the National Heart Institute on Monday night.

The firefighter was seriously injured after being allegedly assaulted by a mob when he joined an operation to put out a fire in front of the temple.

He was admitted to a private clinic in Subang Jaya before being transferred to the National Heart Institute.

His remains were expected to be flown to his hometown in Kedah on Tuesday.



Selangor Chief Minister Amirudin Shari expressed his condolences to the family members of the late fireman.

"I repeat my confidence in the capability of the Royal Malaysia Police and the Attorney-General's Cambers in carrying out their investigations on the case.

"If it is proven that there were criminal elements involved, I hope the criminal concerned would be immediately brought to face prosecution and receive the harshest sentence for the inhumane act," he said in a statement.

