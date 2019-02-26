Malaysia to unveil first flying car prototype this year, minister says

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia expects to unveil its first flying car prototype to the public this year, Minister of Entrepreneur Development Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said on Tuesday (Feb 26).

The prototype, which was developed locally, is safe and capable of flying at low altitude at a reasonable speed, he said.

Advertisement

"We will use local capabilities to build the flying car. We will only refer to foreign parties when it comes to exchanging information over the car's safety," he told Malaysian media.



The prototype is ready and it is up to private companies to use it, he added.

"This year is a realistic target because we have the technology. It is all about speed of implementation … Investment to build the prototype would be slightly over RM1 million (US$245,500)."



Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Mohd Redzuan said the flying car project is a way for the government to create an environment that stimulates people to think about new technology.



"We are providing the catalyst and ecosystem to stimulate the people to think beyond what we do today.”



He said the project will capitalise on the country's capabilities in the aerospace, drone, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and automotive sector.



"Malaysia has the skillset to excel in the field of aerospace, drone, UAV and the national car, and we need to use our skillset because the bottom line is we want to be a producing nation," he said.



The project is separate from the third national car project envisioned by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, Mr Mohd Redzuan said.

