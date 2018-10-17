Malaysia's fiscal health not conducive for 'crooked bridge': Azmin Ali

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali said on Wednesday (Oct 17) that the country's current economic situation is not conducive for reviving the so-called "crooked bridge" project linking Johor and Singapore.

His comments come one day following reports that Johor Chief Minister Osman Sapian had suggested that talks to revive the project - which was first mooted by Dr Mahathir Mohamad during his first stint as prime minister - may be revived.

The original concept of the bridge involved a six-lane highway that would curve in a way that would allow vessels to pass under it.

But the project was dropped by Dr Mahathir’s successor Abdullah Ahmad Badawi when he became prime minister.

“Malaysia’s fiscal situation is not good at present (to invest in the infrastructure) ... We need to prioritise our infrastructure projects,” Azmin Ali told reporters at the Editors Media Briefing on the 11th Malaysia Plan Mid Term review.

"I’m sure that the (Johor) state government will raise this (issue) at the federal level. Once we receive the proposal, the ministry will look into this matter and see whether we have the capacity at this point of time to continue with the project or maybe we can consider a point when the situation is much better for us," he said.

"The priority is projects that will benefit the people ... Hospitals, schools and roads should be given priority as it will benefit the people directly," said Azmin.